Bonus Share Announcement: Here's some good news for shareholders of this state-run company

2 Min Read
PFC will issue the bonus shares by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 660 crore from the securities premium account, which had a balance of Rs 2,776.54 crore as of March 31, 2023.
State-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd. announced a 1:4 bonus issue for its shareholders alongside its quarterly earnings on Friday.
This means that eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share of face value of Rs 10 for every four held by them as of the record date. The record date for the bonus issue is yet to be specified.
PFC will issue the bonus shares by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 660 crore from the securities premium account, which had a balance of Rs 2,776.54 crore as of March 31, 2023.
Post the issue of bonus share, the number of outstanding shares of the company will increase to 330 crore from 264 crore earlier. The bonus shares are likely to be credited within two months from the date of approval of the board.
The government owns a 55.99 percent stake or 147.82 crore outstanding shares of PFC. Based on the bonus ratio, it will receive 36 crore bonus shares from the company.
Along with the bonus issue, PFC's board was also supposed to consider the announcement of an interim dividend for shareholders for financial year 2024. However, the board has decided to defer that proposal.
Power Finance Corporation's net profit grew by 31 percent year-on-year during the June quarter. Disbursements on a consolidated basis increased by three-fold to Rs 56,925 crore. Gross NPA for the period declined to 3.54 percent, Net NPA stood at 1 percent from 1.57 percent last year.
The company's loan asset book grew by 17 percent from last year to Rs 8.86 lakh crore. PFC was also in the news on Friday as it will be one among the eight inclusions in the MSCI Global Standard Index from September 1, along with REC and six others.
Shares of Power Finance Corporation have been among the best performing stocks of 2023. The stock has risen 75 percent so far on a year-to-date basis. This is the best performance of the stock in a calendar year dating back to 2014.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?
Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection
Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read