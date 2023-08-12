Bonus Share Announcement: Here's some good news for shareholders of this state-run company

PFC will issue the bonus shares by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 660 crore from the securities premium account, which had a balance of Rs 2,776.54 crore as of March 31, 2023.

State-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd. announced a 1:4 bonus issue for its shareholders alongside its quarterly earnings on Friday.

This means that eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share of face value of Rs 10 for every four held by them as of the record date. The record date for the bonus issue is yet to be specified.

PFC will issue the bonus shares by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 660 crore from the securities premium account, which had a balance of Rs 2,776.54 crore as of March 31, 2023.

Post the issue of bonus share, the number of outstanding shares of the company will increase to 330 crore from 264 crore earlier. The bonus shares are likely to be credited within two months from the date of approval of the board.

The government owns a 55.99 percent stake or 147.82 crore outstanding shares of PFC. Based on the bonus ratio, it will receive 36 crore bonus shares from the company.

Along with the bonus issue, PFC's board was also supposed to consider the announcement of an interim dividend for shareholders for financial year 2024. However, the board has decided to defer that proposal.

Power Finance Corporation's net profit grew by 31 percent year-on-year during the June quarter. Disbursements on a consolidated basis increased by three-fold to Rs 56,925 crore. Gross NPA for the period declined to 3.54 percent, Net NPA stood at 1 percent from 1.57 percent last year.