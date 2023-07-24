Power Finance Corporation marks new milestones with Rs 2.3 lakh crore MoU in clean energy segment

The focus of this collaboration will encompass a range of sustainable energy sources, including solar power, wind energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, electric vehicle companies, and manufacturers of green energy equipment.

The Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a leading financial institution in the Indian power sector, has reached new heights by hitting its 52-week high and signing a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth a staggering Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

Share Market Live NSE

The MoU has been inked with 20 prominent companies operating in the clean energy segment, reaffirming PFC's commitment to supporting the growth of renewable energy in the country.

The focus of this collaboration will encompass a range of sustainable energy sources, including solar power, wind energy, green hydrogen , battery storage, electric vehicle companies, and manufacturers of green energy equipment.

Adani, Greenco, ReNew, Continuum, Avaada, JBM Auto, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, and Rajasthan Renewable Energy were some of the companies with whom PFC signed the MoU.