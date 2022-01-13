0

POSCO, Adani Group sign $5 billion pact to set up steel plant in Gujarat

By PTI  IST (Published)
Adani Group said it "has agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses.

Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has signed a pact with South Korea's POSCO to explore business opportunities in sectors like steel, renewable energy among others. Both the entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.
In a statement, Adani Group said the investment under the MoU is estimated to be up to USD 5 billion. Adani Group said it "has agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses.
The non-binding MoU intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, the statement said.
