Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 Business Update: Highest ever disbursement takes stock to record high

Poonawalla Fincorp's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 41 percent from last year to Rs 17,770 crore as of June 30, 2023. Growth, when compared to the March quarter stood at 10 percent.

Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd reported its highest-ever quarterly disbursements of Rs 7,050 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2024, implying a growth of nearly 2.5 times on a year-on-year basis.

According to a business update by the NBFC, total disbursements rose 143 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,050 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,901 crore in the same period a year ago. Disbursements were up 11 percent sequentially.

The company expects its asset quality to improve further with an improvement in gross NPAs and keeping Net NPA levels below 1 percent, in-line with its Management Vision 2025.

The NBFC continues to have ample liquidity of approximately Rs 4,000 crore as of June 30, 2023.

Poonawalla Fincorp, which focuses on consumer and MSME loans, had reported a 103 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 180.4 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 89.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total revenue was Rs 576.7 crore during the March quarter, up by 50.3 percent compared to Rs 383.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross NPAs were 1.44 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 1.69 percent in the December quarter. Net NPAs were 0.78 percent in January-March against 0.89 percent in the December quarter of FY23.