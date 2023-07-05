CNBC TV18
Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 Business Update: Highest ever disbursement takes stock to record high

Poonawalla Fincorp's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 41 percent from last year to Rs 17,770 crore as of June 30, 2023. Growth, when compared to the March quarter stood at 10 percent. 

Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd reported its highest-ever quarterly disbursements of Rs 7,050 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2024, implying a growth of nearly 2.5 times on a year-on-year basis.

According to a business update by the NBFC, total disbursements rose 143 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,050 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,901 crore in the same period a year ago. Disbursements were up 11 percent sequentially.


