English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Poonawalla Fincorp puts housing finance arm on the block: Sources

Poonawalla Fincorp puts housing finance arm on the block: Sources

Poonawalla Fincorp puts housing finance arm on the block: Sources
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Nov 23, 2022 2:24 PM IST (Updated)

Sources suggest that the ask price for Poonawalla Housing Finance by the parent company is 3-times the net worth of the arm which was reported as Rs 1,100 crore in Sep-end 2022.

Adar Poonawalla’s Poonawalla Fincorp is in talks to sell its housing finance arm, Poonawalla Housing Finance, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Recommended Articles

View All
Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

IST2 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read


Sources suggest that the ask price for Poonawalla Housing Finance by the parent company is 3-times the net worth of the arm which was reported as Rs 1,100 crore in Sep-end 2022. Ambit investment bank is running the process to sell Poonawalla Housing Finance and is in talks with select suitors, mostly private equity funds.
Poonawalla Housing Finance’s MD & CEO Manish Jaiswal told Moneycontrol, “We had announced our intent for growth capital raise in May 22 and a merchant banker has been appointed to run this process.”
In its stock exchange intimation on May 12, 2022 the company had said, “The Board has accorded an in-principal approval to raise funds in Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited with raise not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore with stake dilution of less than 15% in one or more tranches by way of preferential issue during the Financial Year 2022- 23.” The company had also shared intent of a possible IPO of the company without alluding to any timelines.
As per the sources, in the absence of any breakthrough in minority stake sale, Poonawalla Fincorp is now exploring a complete sale of its housing arm. An expert said, “The company is in constant need of capital and needs a partner which can provide deep pocket.”
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18's blog
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Poonawalla Group

Next Article

Amazon Web Services vows to spend $4.4 billion in India by 2030 as it launches new infra region in Hyderabad

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng