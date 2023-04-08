Poonawalla Fincorp makes a pitch for new customers

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPoonawalla Fincorp makes a pitch for new customers

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 8, 2023 12:04 PM IST (Published)
Poonawalla Fincorp offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises. Do note that no CNBC-TV18 journalist was involved in the creation of this article.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, formerly Magma Fincorp Limited, is a Cyrus Poonawalla Group’s Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) that focuses on consumer and MSME financing. The NBFC offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises.

Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on helping ordinary people and enterprises fulfil their dreams by providing them loans at low interest rates, breaking age limits and disrupting status quo. The company, with their motto ‘Together We Grow’, believes in keeping customers at the centre of their innovative approach.
Note:
This is a partnered post.
