Poonawalla Fincorp makes a pitch for new customers

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, formerly Magma Fincorp Limited, is a Cyrus Poonawalla Group’s Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) that focuses on consumer and MSME financing. The NBFC offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on helping ordinary people and enterprises fulfil their dreams by providing them loans at low interest rates, breaking age limits and disrupting status quo. The company, with their motto ‘Together We Grow’, believes in keeping customers at the centre of their innovative approach.
Note:
This is a partnered post.