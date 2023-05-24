Polyplex shares fall most in nearly three years after promoter stake sale to AGP Holdco

Before the stake sale, the promoters held a 50.97 percent stake in the company. AGP Holdco will have the right to appoint one director on the board of Polyplex.

Shares of packaging firm Polyplex Corporation slumped 8.5 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company's promoter group agreed to sell 24.27 percent stake to AGP Holdco Ltd for Rs 1,379.47 crore.

The share sale was at a premium of 17 percent to Tuesday’s closing price.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, Polyplex Corporation said that it entered into a binding term sheet with the promoter group and AGP Holdco.

Also, AGP Holdco and the promoter group have agreed to certain put-and-call option arrangements, which would give rights to AGP Holdco to further increase its shareholding at a later stage.

Shares are also declining after the company posted weak numbers in the March quarter. It has reported a net loss of Rs 11.3 crore in three months ended March 2023 as against a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 184 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 4.6 crore, compared to a positive EBITDA of Rs 411 crore in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, revenue was down 35 percent to Rs 334 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 515 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.