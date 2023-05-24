Polyplex shares fall most in nearly three years after promoter stake sale to AGP Holdco

Before the stake sale, the promoters held a 50.97 percent stake in the company. AGP Holdco will have the right to appoint one director on the board of Polyplex.
Shares of packaging firm Polyplex Corporation slumped 8.5 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company's promoter group agreed to sell 24.27 percent stake to AGP Holdco Ltd for Rs 1,379.47 crore.
The share sale was at a premium of 17 percent to Tuesday’s closing price.
In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, Polyplex Corporation said that it entered into a binding term sheet with the promoter group and AGP Holdco.
Also, AGP Holdco and the promoter group have agreed to certain put-and-call option arrangements, which would give rights to AGP Holdco to further increase its shareholding at a later stage.
Before the stake sale, the promoters held a 50.97 percent stake in the company. AGP Holdco will have the right to appoint one director on the board of Polyplex.
Shares are also declining after the company posted weak numbers in the March quarter. It has reported a net loss of Rs 11.3 crore in three months ended March 2023 as against a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 184 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Polyplex Corporation are trading 7.7 percent lower at Rs 1,398.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India
May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth
May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance
May 23, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read