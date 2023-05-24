Polyplex shares fall most in nearly three years after promoter stake sale to AGP Holdco

By CNBCTV18.com

Before the stake sale, the promoters held a 50.97 percent stake in the company. AGP Holdco will have the right to appoint one director on the board of Polyplex.

Shares of packaging firm Polyplex Corporation slumped 8.5 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company's promoter group agreed to sell 24.27 percent stake to AGP Holdco Ltd for Rs 1,379.47 crore. The share sale was at a premium of 17 percent to Tuesday's closing price.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, Polyplex Corporation said that it entered into a binding term sheet with the promoter group and AGP Holdco.