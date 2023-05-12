Polycab India Q4: Beats street estimates, Shares surge 5 percent on strong results

Polycab India, the wires and cables manufacturer reported strong financials for fourth quarter of 2022-23. Revenue from operations jumped 9 percent to Rs 4,324 crore. Operating profitability is higher by 28 percent to Rs 610 crore, much better than the CNBC-TV18 poll was at Rs 547 crore. The operating margins improved 210 bps to 14.1 percent, while the estimates were at 12.6 percent. Net profits is higher by 32 percent to Rs 428 crore, compared with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 386 crore.

Although, for the full year FY23, revenue grew 16 percent to Rs 14,108 crore. The growth rate is lower than what the company had guided earlier of 20 percent. The earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation is higher by 54 percent to Rs 1,664 crore, while operating margins have improved 290 bps to 11.8 percent versus 8.9 percent in FY22. Net profits have jumped 40 percent to Rs 1,282 crore during the year.