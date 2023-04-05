PNC Infratech wins three new highway projects worth Rs 3,264.4 Crore from NHAI

All three construction projects are slated to be completed within 24 months from the date of appointment, and the operation period will be 15 years after construction.

PNC Infratech on Wednesday announced that the company has received Letters of Award (LoA) for three projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 3,264.43 crore.

The aforementioned projects awarded by NHAI pertain to construction of highways in Bihar, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

PNC Infratech has received one project for the construction of a six-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway, connecting junction with Chandauli-Chainpur Road near Khainti village to the junction with Bhabhua-Adhaura road near Palka village. The project is under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package 2) and costs Rs 891 crore.

The second project awarded is for the construction of a six-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from junction with Bhabhua-Adhaura Road in Bhairopur village to Konki village covering a total length of 36km. The total project cost is Rs 1,113.43 crore.

The third project received by the construction engineering company by NHAI is for the construction of a six-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village covering a total length of 35.2 km. The total project cost is Rs 1,260 crore.

All three construction projects are slated to be completed within 24 months from the date of appointment, and the operation period will be 15 years after construction.

Shares of PNC Infratech are trading little changed at Rs 285.55.