PNC Infratech bags 2 new hybrid annuity highway projects worth Rs 2004.43 crore

Price bids were opened on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with PNC’s bids being lowest (L1). Both the projects are to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.

Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Thursday said that it has bagged two new hybrid annuity road projects worth Rs 2,004.43 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company in a regulatory filing said, "Company being declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for two Highway Projects of NHAI as detailed in attached Press Release, with an aggregate Bid Project Cost of Rs 2004.43 Crore."

Also Read: PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana

Detail of the projects

Project 1: Bid project cost is Rs 891 crore. The project include construction of a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi – Kolkata Highway from junction with Chandauli - Chainpur Road near Khainti village to junction with Bhabhua - Adhaura road near Palka village for 27.0 km length (from km 27+000 to km 54+000) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode - Package 2.

Project 2: Bid project cost is Rs 1,113.43. The project include construction of a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi – Kolkata Highway from junction with Bhabhua - Adhaura Road in Bhairopur village to Konki village for 36.0 km length (from km 54+000 to km 90+000) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode - Package 3.

Price bids were opened on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with PNC’s bids being lowest (L1). Both the projects are to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.