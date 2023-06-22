CNBC TV18
PNB Housing Finance to consider fund raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance to consider fund raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance to consider fund raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 1:25:11 PM IST (Updated)

The Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance have scheduled a meeting on June 22 to consider and approve the issuance of Non – Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore on Private Placement Basis.

The housing finance company offers retail customers housing and non-housing loans, including individual home loans, loan against property, non-resident property loan, among others. It is promoted by Punjab National Bank.
PNB Housing Finance in an interaction with Nirmal Bang in June said the demand trends remain healthy and it does not see a challenge in sustaining growth. Its focus is to grow the affordable housing book aggressively and to grow the retail book to Rs 1 lakh crore going forward.
