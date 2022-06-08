PNB board approves infusing Rs 500 crore in PNB Housing’s rights issue

The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has approved an investment of up to Rs 500 crore in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL).

The bank’s participation in PNBHFL’s rights issue will allow it to retain its shareholding at 30 percent or below, but above 26 percent. This investment will also allow PNB to retain its status as promoter, according to a filing with the stock exchanges.

The PNB Housing Finance board will meet separately on June 14 to consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis, the Business Standard reported.

Earlier in March, PNBHFL had finalised a rights issue to mop up Rs 2,500 crore.

This announcement came nearly a year after PNBHFL’s scrapping of its Rs 4,000-crore fund raising plan involving preferential allotment of shares (largely to private equity major Carlyle Group).

The preferential issue to Carlyle Group and other investors hit a regulatory hurdle last year. Market regulator SEBI questioned the deal after it was alleged that PNBHFL was giving preferential allotment to Carlyle Group and other investors at a lower value than the prevailing market price. Following the PNBHFL-Carlyle deal fiasco, SEBI brought in changes to the pricing formula for allotment of shares under preferential issues.

Also, earlier in 2021, the RBI had rejected PNB’s request for approval to subscribe to the rights issue of PNBHFL as it then wanted PNB’s capital to remain well above the regulatory norm. However its participation now has been approved, as per a Hindu Business Line report.