PMC Bank scam: Mumbai cops arrest absconding former director in Bihar

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police today arrested Daljit Singh Bal, former director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, in Bihar, an official said on Thursday. Bal, who is wanted in the PMC Bank scam case, was arrested at Raxaul in east Champaran close to the India-Nepal border, the official said.

The EOW of the Mumbai police, which is probing the multi-crore scam, had issued a lookout notice against Bal and 10 former directors of the bank. Bal will be taken into custody in Mumbai by this evening, he said. The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September, 2019, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed directions on the urban cooperative bank and placed an administrator.

It was discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 6,700 crore in loans extended to the almost-bankrupt HDIL. The EOW and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have registered cases against senior bank officials and HDIL promoters.

