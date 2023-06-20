PM Modi's US visit to boost defence industries on both sides, says General Atomics's Vivek Lall

Lall said Modi's visit is a great time for co-development and co-production by defence companies in India and the USA and the purchase of reaper drones by New Delhi is a government-to-government deal.

General Atomics, a major American energy and defence corporation, on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US will boost defence industries on both sides to converge and innovate.

This comes after the Union defence ministry last week approved the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US under a government-to-government framework.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Vivek Lall, chief executive officer of General Atomics Global Corporation, said predator drones have well-proven capabilities across various scenarios including maritime scenarios.

The MQ-9B drone is a variant of the MQ-9 “Reaper” which was used to launch a modified version of the Hellfire missile that eliminated al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul in July last year.

Lall said Modi's visit is a great time for co-development and co-production by defence companies in India and the USA and the purchase of reaper drones by New Delhi is a government-to-government deal.

The MQ-9B has signals intelligence and communications intelligence systems integrated onboard, but it can take any number of other custom sensors as necessary.

Talking about INDUS-X, the CEO said the new platform aims to capitalise defence innovation ecosystem and allows startups in defence in both countries to exhibit cutting-edge technology to one another. INDUS-X stands for enhanced strategic and defence partnership between India and the US.

Further, he mentioned that the critical and emerging technologies (ICET) initiative launched by the national security advisers (NSAs) of both countries, can accelerate inter-agency cooperation and focus on strategic areas where there's strong political consensus and a sense of urgency.