PM Modi's US visit to boost defence industries on both sides, says General Atomics's Vivek Lall

Lall said Modi's visit is a great time for co-development and co-production by defence companies in India and the USA and the purchase of reaper drones by New Delhi is a government-to-government deal.

General Atomics, a major American energy and defence corporation, on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US will boost defence industries on both sides to converge and innovate.

This comes after the Union defence ministry last week approved the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US under a government-to-government framework.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Vivek Lall, chief executive officer of General Atomics Global Corporation, said predator drones have well-proven capabilities across various scenarios including maritime scenarios.