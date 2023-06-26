PM Modi’s US visit boosts India’s defence sector with five key deals

India has decided to procure 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones. This acquisition will not only enhance India's defense capabilities but also have a positive impact on the supply chain of General Atomics drones in the country.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, five major defence deals were established. Of particular note is the collaboration between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the co-production of F414 engines. These engines will power the Tejas Mark 2 aircraft, benefiting HAL and numerous Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

India has also decided to procure 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones. This acquisition will not only enhance India's defence capabilities but also positively impact the supply chain of General Atomics drones in the country.

Bharat Forge, which entered into an agreement with General Atomics earlier this year to provide aerostructures for these drones, will benefit from this development.

Furthermore, the United States Navy has signed a formal agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for master ship repair. Industry sources indicate that L&T has been repairing US ships for the past year, with the first US Navy ship undergoing repairs at their facility in August 2022.

Several more projects for repairing US Navy ships with L&T are currently underway. This government-to-government dialogue on master ship repair, initiated in 2021, has now been officially formalised during the Modi's visit to the US.

Read Here | US and India renew push to deepen defense industry ties

The US Navy is also in the final stages of signing similar agreements with Mazagon Dock and Goa Shipyard. The Indian government is keen to have repair facilities for US Navy ships in government-owned Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) shipyards.

It is estimated that with the involvement of L&T, Mazagon Dock, and Goa Shipyard, at least two-thirds of the vessels in the US Indo-Pacific fleet could be repaired at Indian shipyards.

The progress and impact of these deals will be closely monitored in the coming days. Nonetheless, these major agreements signify the outcome of the Prime Minister's visit.

Also Read | Defense stocks to buy: Analyst picks these 5 shares that may deliver solid returns in next few months