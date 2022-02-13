Planning to invest in LIC IPO? Know history of India's public sector insurance behemoth
Planning to invest in LIC IPO? Know history of India's public sector insurance behemoth
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini
LIC IPO: Since its inception in 1956, here's a timeline of key events in the history of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.
The much-awaited "LIC IPO" is ready for take-off with the state-owned insurance behemoth the Life Insurance Corporation of India filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Sunday evening. The proposed LIC IPO will be India's biggest share sale of all time. The government is selling 31.6 crore shares of LIC, equivalent to five percent of the company's total equity of around 632 crore shares.
For starters, the corporation was established on September 1, 1956, under the Life Insurance Corporation Act.
Here's a timeline of key events in the history of LIC:
February 13, 2022: LIC files DRHP for its initial public offering
2021: Launched Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Application
2020: Designated as Domestic Systemically Important Insurer (D-SII)
2019: Completed the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank
2015: Established a subsidiary in Bangladesh
2012: Established a subsidiary in Singapore
2008: Established LIC Cards Services to provide credit card services
2007: Entered into an agreement for the implementation of ‘Enterprise Document Management System’ (EDMS) with an aim to convert all policy records into digital format
2007: Established a subsidiary, LIC Pension Fund Limited
2006: Established ‘LIC’s Golden Jubilee Foundation’ to support construction of hospitals, schools, etc., and provide scholarships
2003: Established a subsidiary in Sri Lanka
2000: Established a subsidiary in Nepal
1997: Implementation of Corporation’s ‘Metro Area Network’ and ‘Wide Area Network’ resulting in linking network of all branches
1989: Established a subsidiary in Bahrain
1989: Established LIC Mutual Fund as a trust
1989: Established an associate, LIC Housing Finance Limited
1981: Implementation of ‘Reorganisation Policy’ to give effect to larger-scale decentralisation of operations and decision-making
1963-64: Corporation undertook initiatives in becoming a pioneer in installing computers with the installation of two computer systems - one in Mumbai and one in Kolkata, with an aim to improve operations
1960: Established foreign branch in the United Kingdom
1956: Established foreign branches in Fiji and Mauritius