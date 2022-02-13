0

Planning to invest in LIC IPO? Know history of India's public sector insurance behemoth

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
LIC IPO: Since its inception in 1956, here's a timeline of key events in the history of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The much-awaited "LIC IPO" is ready for take-off with the state-owned insurance behemoth the Life Insurance Corporation of India filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Sunday evening. The proposed LIC IPO will be India's biggest share sale of all time. The government is selling 31.6 crore shares of LIC, equivalent to five percent of the company's total equity of around 632 crore shares.
For starters, the corporation was established on September 1, 1956, under the Life Insurance Corporation Act.
Here's a timeline of key events in the history of LIC:
  • February 13, 2022: LIC files DRHP for its initial public offering
  • 2021:  Launched Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Application
  • 2020: Designated as Domestic Systemically Important Insurer (D-SII)
  • 2019: Completed the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank
  • 2015: Established a subsidiary in Bangladesh
  • 2012: Established a subsidiary in Singapore
  • 2008: Established LIC Cards Services to provide credit card services
  • 2007: Entered into an agreement for the implementation of ‘Enterprise Document Management System’ (EDMS) with an aim to convert all policy records into digital format
  • 2007: Established a subsidiary, LIC Pension Fund Limited
  • 2006: Established ‘LIC’s Golden Jubilee Foundation’ to support construction of hospitals, schools, etc., and provide scholarships
  • 2003: Established a subsidiary in Sri Lanka
  • 2000: Established a subsidiary in Nepal
  • 1997: Implementation of Corporation’s ‘Metro Area Network’ and ‘Wide Area Network’ resulting in linking network of all branches
  • 1989: Established a subsidiary in Bahrain
  • 1989: Established LIC Mutual Fund as a trust
  • 1989: Established an associate, LIC Housing Finance Limited
  • 1981: Implementation of ‘Reorganisation Policy’ to give effect to larger-scale decentralisation of operations and decision-making
  • 1963-64: Corporation undertook initiatives in becoming a pioneer in installing computers with the installation of two computer systems - one in Mumbai and one in Kolkata, with an aim to improve operations
  • 1960: Established foreign branch in the United Kingdom
  • 1956: Established foreign branches in Fiji and Mauritius
  • 1956: Establishment of our Corporation
