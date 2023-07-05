PKH Ventures withdraws IPO, cites poor response from institutional investors

The IPO has been withdrawn due to poor response over a three-day period, particularly from institutional investors.

PKH Ventures, a company involved in the execution of civil construction works for third party developer projects, has withdrawn its initial public offering (IPO).

As of the third day of bidding on Tuesday, the issue had overall subscription of only 65 percent.

Of this, the portion reserved for institutional investors was subscribed only 11 percent. Half of the total IPO was reserved for institutional investors.

"On account of non-fulfilment of commitment by the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), pursuant to a resolution passed by the IPO committee of the company on July 4, 2023, the issuer has now decided to withdraw the issue in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers and Registrar," the company wrote in its statement to the exchanges.

The IPO of PKH Ventures had opened on June 30. The company planned on raising Rs 379 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). Pravin Kumar Agarwal was the selling shareholder in the OFS.

From the Rs 270 crore that the company would receive through a fresh issue, it planned on utilising Rs 1245 crore for investing in the Halaipani Hydro Project, Rs 80 crore to invest in the Garuda Construction project and Rs 40 crore for acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

Among key orders of the company, it was awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects. The third-party order book as of March 15 stood at Rs 468 crore.

It is not as if the IPO market has been going through a lull as it did in 2022. The IPO of IdeaForge ended with subscriptions of over 100 times during the bidding period. The Senco Gold IPO, which opened on Tuesday was subscribed nearly 70 percent on the first day of bidding itself.