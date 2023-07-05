PKH Ventures withdraws IPO, cites poor response from institutional investors

The IPO has been withdrawn due to poor response over a three-day period, particularly from institutional investors.

PKH Ventures, a company involved in the execution of civil construction works for third party developer projects, has withdrawn its initial public offering (IPO).

As of the third day of bidding on Tuesday, the issue had overall subscription of only 65 percent.