Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari resigns as Gati CEO with immediate effect

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 31, 2023 9:03:07 PM IST (Published)

Gati has appointed Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari as the MD and CEO of the material subsidiary of the company, Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Ltd (GKEPL). Shares of Gati Ltd ended at Rs 115.80, down by Rs 0.050, or 0.043 percent on the BSE.

Logistics services provider Gati Ltd on Wednesday (May 31) said CEO Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari has stepped down from the position with immediate effect from today.

Also, Gati has appointed Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari as the managing director and chief executive officer of the material subsidiary of the company, Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Ltd (GKEPL) with immediate effect from May 31.
This comes after Adarsh Sudhakar Hegde stepped down from the position of chairman and managing director of GKEPL with immediate effect, the company informed exchanges.
