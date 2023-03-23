Piramal Realty, Jio-bp join hands for installing EV charging stations in Mumbai

According to a joint statement released by the companies, customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Priamal Group, on Thursday said it has joined hands with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for installing EV charging stations across all Piramal’s residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR).

According to a joint statement released by the companies, customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

Additionally, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane, the joint statement revealed.

Also Read:

Last month, Uttarakhand transport department announced its plans to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations every 26 km on the Char Dham yatra routes to ensure emission-free travel to protect the environment.

This year in January, electric vehicle charging services provider, Statiq, bagged a contract from Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL) to supply 253 fast EV chargers for four key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro.