Piramal Realty, Jio-bp join hands for installing EV charging stations in Mumbai

According to a joint statement released by the companies, customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.
Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Priamal Group, on Thursday said it has joined hands with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for installing EV charging stations across all Piramal’s residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR).
Additionally, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane, the joint statement revealed.
Last month, Uttarakhand transport department announced its plans to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations every 26 km on the Char Dham yatra routes to ensure emission-free travel to protect the environment.
This year in January, electric vehicle charging services provider, Statiq, bagged a contract from Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL) to supply 253 fast EV chargers for four key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro.
