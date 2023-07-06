CNBC TV18
Piramal Pharma shares gains nearly 4% after 60 lakh shares change hands in six large deals

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023

Piramal Pharma was included in the FTSE All Cap Index in June. According to market experts, the stock was likely to see inflows of $11.1 million after the inclusion.

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd gained nearly 4 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after 60 lakh shares changed hands in a block deal.

According to the available data, six large deals were executed on the stock exchanges. The details on buyers and sellers and the average prices for the transactions are still awaited.


After the block deals, shares of Piramal Pharma jumped as much as 3.9 percent to hit the day’s high of Rs 95.95 per share on BSE.

X