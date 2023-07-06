Piramal Pharma shares gains nearly 4% after 60 lakh shares change hands in six large deals

Piramal Pharma was included in the FTSE All Cap Index in June. According to market experts, the stock was likely to see inflows of $11.1 million after the inclusion.

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd gained nearly 4 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after 60 lakh shares changed hands in a block deal.

Live TV

Loading...

According to the available data, six large deals were executed on the stock exchanges. The details on buyers and sellers and the average prices for the transactions are still awaited.