Nuvama expects 41% upside in Piramal Pharma, cites three key reasons for strong EBITDA growth

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth and Investment Ltd. has initiated coverage on Piramal Pharma with a buy recommendation and a price target of Rs 130 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 41 percent, as the brokerage expects a strong recovery in the company's overall business.

Nuvama projects a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 61 percent for the company's operating profit or EBITDA and 16 percent for revenue over the financial year 2023-2025 period.

The brokerage has cited three main reasons for a strong operating profit forecast: