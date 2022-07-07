Homebusiness newscompanies news

Piramal Pharma inducts three new members to its board of directors

The appointments come ahead of the planned de-merger of Piramal Pharma from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL)

Piramal Pharma Ltd on July 7 said it has appointed three members to its board of directors — Peter Stevenson, Nathalie Leitch, and Sridhar Gorthi.

"These new appointments, which come ahead of the planned de-merger of PPL from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), will assist us in maintaining high governance for the new listed corporate entity," the company said.

Peter Stevenson brings in-depth knowledge in contract manufacturing, business operations, supply chain management and operating in complex regulatory environments.

Sridhar Gorthi is an authority in corporate law, M&A, and private equity. His experience spans across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, insurance, banking and financial services, technology, telecom and media.

Natalie Leitch is a subject matter expert in pharmaceuticals and the US generics industry, with domain experience in creative product strategies and formulations.

