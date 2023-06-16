Piramal Pharma shares jump nearly 5% on FTSE inclusion inflows, recent order wins

Jefferies said that the company has begun financial year 2024 on a very strong note with a healthy order book in its CDMO division, increasing FTE demand, and supply normalisation in complex hospital generics.

Shares of Piramal Pharma surged over 5 percent on Friday ahead of the FTSE Rebalancing that is scheduled to take place today. The stock is likely to see inflows of $11.1 million as it will be included in the FTSE All Cap Index.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Jefferies has recommended a buy rating on Piramal Pharma with a price target of Rs 115, which implies a potential upside of 25 percent from Thursday's closing level.

