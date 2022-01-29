Piramal integrates over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group; plans to add 2,000 new jobs

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) said today it is increasing its employee strength rapidly. In a press release, the wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited said it has successfully integrated over 3,000 employees of the erstwhile DHFL Group. "As part of the integration and creating a unified workforce, senior professionals from DHFL will also move to a new corporate premises in Mumbai next week," the release said.

According to the press release, the company said it continues to hire extensively for retail operations pan-India and has rolled out 2,000 offers already in the last three months in the merged entity. "This hiring momentum is likely to continue in Q4FY22 and FY23, thereby taking the overall employee strength to over 5000. Further, the combined experience of the senior leadership in driving significant business growth, exhaustive knowledge of the industry, and professional expertise will be instrumental for strengthening and growing PCHFL," the company added.

The company has created niche roles across various verticals, including MSME lending, used car loans, underwriting, operations and credit to support the growth trajectory, the release said. "Further, new origination of Affordable Housing loans has been restarted at all 301 branches across the country," the company said.

In the light of the pandemic, a significant part of the hiring and on-boarding process has completed virtually. The guiding imperative is to build a robust organisational structure with the right mix of human and technological capabilities, to resonate with the growing business.

“We are happy that under Project Sangam (a programme focused on the cultural and business integration), we have integrated the two organisations into one consolidated entity. This entity will drive our growth plans for the market. We extensively leveraged technology to ramp up hiring across India and we continue to focus on a ‘phygital’ expansion model for business origination through various touch-points," We are pleased to share that there we have been able to find meaningful roles for everybody in our growing organisation," said Vikram Bector, Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, said.

In the statement, PCHFL said it has over 1 million customers across 24 states with a network of 301 branches. "Going forward, the company plans to add 100 branches by end of 2022 and will continue to add workforce to meet this requirement. The company will be shifting to a bigger corporate office in Mumbai at Piramal Agastya, Kurla, to accommodate the expanded workforce and operate as a unified family," it said.