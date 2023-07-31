Piramal Enterprises Share Buyback: Should a retail investor tender his shares?

The number of shares to be purchased add up to 5.87 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital. Buyback price of Rs 1,250 per share is a premium of 16.5 percent to Friday's closing price.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced a buyback of equity shares along with its quarterly results on Friday. The company will be buying back 1.4 crore shares worth Rs 1,750 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The number of shares to be purchased add up to 5.87 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital. Buyback price of Rs 1,250 per share is a premium of 16.5 percent to Friday's closing price.

Promoter and promoter group of Piramal Enterprises will not be participating in the buyback. August 25, 2023 has been fixed by the company as the record date for the buyback. The tendering period for the buyback will be open for a period of five working days.

Here's a summation of the buyback announcement:

Company Piramal Enterprises Number Of Shares For Buyback 1.4 Crore Or 5.87% Buyback Size Rs 1,750 Crore Nature Of Buyback Tender Offer Buyback Price Rs 1,250 Per Share Record Date 25-Aug-23 Tendering Period Five Days Promoter Participating No

"Buybacks are a way of rewarding shareholders and it also helps supporting the stock price," Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal said. He further added that a retail shareholder should not let go of the premium on offer and tender the shares in the buyback. "If someone has a long-term view on the stock, one can tender shares in the market and buy the shares again from the open market," he said.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises have recovered 70 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 630, which they fell to towards the end of March this year. "From those levels, the buyback price is significantly higher, although the price is always compared to the Current Market Price," said Market Expert Ambareesh Baliga. "The buyback size (5.87 percent) does not really move the needle much except for the retail investor," he added. Baliga also was of the opinion that it makes sense for the retail investor to tender their shares in the buyback and buy it again from the open market.

However, Avinash Gorakshakar of Profitmart Securities is of a different viewpoint. He said that retail shareholders should not tender their shares in the buyback and that it will not evoke a strong response. "All the contours of the Piramal business is slowly falling into place. They have a very strong business model," he added. Gorakshakar further said that the company could have utilised the cash for better purposes.

"If someone has a two-to-three-year time horizon, why should someone sell-out cheaply?" Gorakshakar said.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises are currently trading 5.9 percent lower at Rs 1,010.05.