Jefferies finds Piramal Enterprises risk-reward positive, says Shriram Finance stake sale will aid earnings

In CNBC-TV18's Dealing room chatter on Tuesday, we highlighted that HNIs have been buyers in Piramal Enterprises, citing sources within the dealing rooms.

Analysts at Jefferies are expecting a potential upside of 16 percent on Piramal Enterprises as they find the stock's risk-reward to be attractive at current levels. The firm has maintained its buy rating on the stock and also raised its price target to Rs 1,025 from Rs 985 earlier.

Proceeds from the Shriram Finance stake sale can be used for debt repayment, share buyback, organic growth, dividend announcement, etc.

Jefferies mentioned that in its interaction with the company's management suggested that provisions should stabilize as stress in wholesale 1.0 has largely been recognised.

Growth is strong in the retail franchise and should drive a 15 percent loan Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over financial year 2023-2026, according to Jefferies. The brokerage expects the recovery in profitability to be gradual due to elevated operational expenditure intensity.

“At 0.6x FY24 BV, we see a favourable risk reward,” Jefferies noted.

After exiting its healthcare business, Piramal group held huge cash on its books and increased its presence in the financial services segment.

It picked up stakes in several Shriram group companies about ten years ago. Piramal bought a stake in Shriram Transport in 2013, and in Shriram Capital in the following year. In 2018, it bought another stake in Shriram City Union Finance.

"We believe loan growth will be steady and credit costs should stabilise, but high opex intensity should weigh on returns in the near-term," the Jefferies note said. The loan mix shift and operating leverage gains should help Return on Assets rise to 1.7 percent and Return on Equity (RoE) to 6 percent by financial year 2026.

