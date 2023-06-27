Jefferies finds Piramal Enterprises risk-reward positive, says Shriram Finance stake sale will aid earnings

In CNBC-TV18's Dealing room chatter on Tuesday, we highlighted that HNIs have been buyers in Piramal Enterprises, citing sources within the dealing rooms.

Analysts at Jefferies are expecting a potential upside of 16 percent on Piramal Enterprises as they find the stock's risk-reward to be attractive at current levels. The firm has maintained its buy rating on the stock and also raised its price target to Rs 1,025 from Rs 985 earlier.

Proceeds from the Shriram Finance stake sale can be used for debt repayment, share buyback, organic growth, dividend announcement, etc.