Jefferies finds Piramal Enterprises risk-reward positive, says Shriram Finance stake sale will aid earnings

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 3:24:50 PM IST (Published)

In CNBC-TV18's Dealing room chatter on Tuesday, we highlighted that HNIs have been buyers in Piramal Enterprises, citing sources within the dealing rooms.

Analysts at Jefferies are expecting a potential upside of 16 percent on Piramal Enterprises as they find the stock's risk-reward to be attractive at current levels. The firm has maintained its buy rating on the stock and also raised its price target to Rs 1,025 from Rs 985 earlier.

The brokerage said that Piramal Enterprises' recent stake sale in Shriram Finance would be slightly value positive. Piramal Enterprises exited Shriram Finance last week after selling over 3 crore shares or 8.3 percent stake in the company.
Proceeds from the Shriram Finance stake sale can be used for debt repayment, share buyback, organic growth, dividend announcement, etc.
