Japan-based Pilot Corporation, which just just ended its four-decade-long collaboration with Luxor last month, is looking to target India's Gen Z and millennials through social media. It also has its eyes on tier 2 towns.

Japan-based Pilot Corporation, known for its legendary Pilot pens, has now entered the Indian market as an individual entity. The brand just ended its four-decade-long collaboration with Luxor last month.

The brand has set up manufacturing and R&D centres in India and aims to be a Rs 300-crore company in five years.

"We have a target of achieving Rs 100 crore worth of sales in FY24. Over the next two years, we're aiming to partner with two lakh retail outlets, up from the current 60,000. Apart from metros and tier-I cities, we plan to penetrate tier-II towns, focusing on reaching every level of consumers and creating extensive distribution," said G.P. Srivastava, VP, Sales & Marketing at Pilot Pen India (PPIN).

The brand has recorded 30 percent year-on-year growth, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company, the premium function pen market size is approximately Rs 500 crore, and Pilot aims to tap at least Rs 100 crore of the pie.

Targeting Gen Z and young millennials

Their expansion plan includes the expansion of the localised product range, which will be complemented by increased sales and distribution in untapped regions in India. Moreover, with India having the largest-ever youth population, efforts and promotions will be directed towards young Indians as a strategic move.

"We have collaborated with an agency to conduct campaigns in around 1,000 schools nationwide, and we're targeting Gen Z through social media. There is a sense of brand loyalty associated with us, and we're also planning to launch new products for the new generation," stated Srivastava.

The company has a positive outlook towards its growth, and it is anticipating to close FY23-24 with a revenue of over Rs 100 crore. Furthermore, the brand also projects and aspires to exponentially grow revenue in the coming years.

Interestingly, in March, Luxor Writing Instruments and Germany's Schneider Pen announced a collaboration to launch co-branded products in the Indian market.