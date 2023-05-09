Pidilite confident of growth returning from the June quarter

Volumes of the consumer business grew by 7 percent during the quarter, compared to a 9-11 percent expected range.

Adhesive maker Pidilite Ltd. is confident that growth will return from the June quarter and that it is looking towards the future with cautious optimism.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Pidilite Managing Director Bharat Puri said that the company's consumer business returned well in the March quarter. Volumes of the consumer business grew by 7 percent during the quarter, compared to a 9-11 percent expected range.

The company's gross margin expanded by 500 basis points on a sequential basis, while on a year-on-year basis, it grew by 330 basis points.

Puri also maintained double-digit volume growth guidance for financial year 2024, with margin expected to be in the range of 20-24 percent.

For the March quarter, Pidilite missed consensus expectations on most fronts. Puri said that a route-to-market change for Araldite may have impacted growth by 200-300 basis points.

Route-to-market is a strategy that determines which distribution channels are used to deliver products to the target customer.

Pidilite has also forayed into the decorative paints business, thereby completing the range of products for distributors. However, Puri said that entry in this industry will be slow, measured and limited.

Pidilite covers more distribution outlets than all other paint companies except the market leader and will also benefit from its distribution advantage and familiarity with the paints category, Puri said.

The company's MD further added that while most paint companies have already entered Pidilite's categories but mentioned that the Indian paints market has enough appetite for more players.

Macquarie has an underperform rating on Pidilite with a price target of Rs 2,000. The brokerage said that the company is pointing to near-term uncertainty and that they remain concerned over financial year 2024 and 2025 Earnings per Share due to competitive pressures from paint players in a key waterproofing segment.

Shares of Pidilite are trading little changed at Rs 2,451.