Pidilite confident of growth returning from the June quarter

Adhesive maker Pidilite Ltd. is confident that growth will return from the June quarter and that it is looking towards the future with cautious optimism.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Pidilite Managing Director Bharat Puri said that the company's consumer business returned well in the March quarter. Volumes of the consumer business grew by 7 percent during the quarter, compared to a 9-11 percent expected range.

The company's gross margin expanded by 500 basis points on a sequential basis, while on a year-on-year basis, it grew by 330 basis points.