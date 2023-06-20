Pidilite in JVs with 2 Italian firms for cutting-edge stone fixing solutions

Pidilite has launched its manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol and Tenax Pidilite, in Amod, Gujarat. The new products will provide a seamless finish and long-lasting lustre to marble and granite. Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,685.80, up by Rs 14.85, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, on Tuesday, June 20, said the company launched its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol and Tenax Pidilite in Amod, Gujarat.

Litokol SpA Italy and Tenax SpA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint ventures. This signifies a milestone development in technology transfer in India's stone and ceramic solutions industry, the company said.

Tenax offers some of the best product solutions for the installation and upkeep of marble and granite stones. These products provide a seamless finish and long-lasting lustre and shine to marble and granite.

Litokol's Starlike range of quartz-based technology epoxy grouts are stain-proof, nonabsorbent, and highly suitable for both interior and exterior floor and wall applications, even in severe operating conditions.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director at Pidilite Industries , said Roff, its pioneering brand, is a true game-changer that aims to revolutionise the stone and tile fixing industry in India. The joint ventures with Tenax and Litokol reiterate the company's commitment to redefining industry standards and delivering world-class solutions, he said.

The new manufacturing units are spread over an area of 27,000 square feet for Litokol and 21,000 square feet for Tenax, respectively and are fully automated.

Igino Bombana from Tenax SPA said the collaboration with Pidilite signifies a momentous leap in the Indian stone solutions industry. By introducing cutting-edge technology, we are revolutionising the market, enhancing natural stone surfaces, and elevating the aesthetics and durability of consumer spaces.

With these technology transfers, Pidilite will be leveraging its distribution network to market and sell epoxy, urethane grout, and certain epoxy adhesives for tile application in the case of Pidilite Litokol, and stone care range of products in the case of Tenax Pidilite India.

Fabio Plazzi, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Litokol, said the partnership brings technology and innovative solutions that offer enhanced durability, aesthetics, and ease of use, raising the bar for tile installation in the Indian market.

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,685.80, up by Rs 14.85, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.