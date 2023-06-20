Pidilite in JVs with 2 Italian firms for cutting-edge stone fixing solutions

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Pidilite has launched its manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol and Tenax Pidilite, in Amod, Gujarat. The new products will provide a seamless finish and long-lasting lustre to marble and granite. Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,685.80, up by Rs 14.85, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, on Tuesday, June 20, said the company launched its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol and Tenax Pidilite in Amod, Gujarat. Live Tv Loading...

Litokol SpA Italy and Tenax SpA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint ventures. This signifies a milestone development in technology transfer in India's stone and ceramic solutions industry, the company said. Tenax offers some of the best product solutions for the installation and upkeep of marble and granite stones. These products provide a seamless finish and long-lasting lustre and shine to marble and granite.