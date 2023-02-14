Piaggio to sell made-in-India electric three-wheelers in Philippines

Piaggio, in a statement, said that its electric three-wheelers - Ape E-City and Ape E-xtra - are being manufactured at the company’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra and will be exported to the Philippines.

Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio Vehicles, the 100 percent Indian subsidiary of the Piaggio Group, on Tuesday, announced to launch of its electric three-wheeler, Ape Electrik in the Philippines and the rest of South East Asia.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles, said, “In 2019, we introduced to India the first electric three-wheeler in the market. Now in 2023, we are happy to be the first movers in this segment in the Philippines… We see huge export potential to the market and also aim to meaningfully contribute to their EV ambitions.”

Both these electric three-wheelers come equipped with Sun Mobility’s advanced battery-swapping technology and will be the Philippines’ first electric three-wheelers, the company added.

Ajay Goel, co-founder and Executive Director of Sun Mobility, said, “Sun Mobility… has deployed around 300 Swap Points in 18 cities across the country, powering over 68 million kilometres and 3.7 million swaps so far. We are glad to further strengthen our association with Piaggio as we extend our partnership to Philippines.”

Piaggio’s electric three-wheelers, which are aimed at boosting the last-mile mobility and the small commercial vehicle industry, will be sold through Philippinerimex, a subsidiary of Rusco Motors Inc.