Jefferies' newest buy recommendation is this agrochemical manufacturer, where it sees 14% upside

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 2:05:05 PM IST (Published)

Jefferies said that the company's chemistry expertise in agro chemicals, portfolio of patented products and diversification into pharma CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) keep it in good stead.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on agrochemical manufacturer PI Industries with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 4,220. The price target implies a potential upside of 14 percent from Wednesday's closing levels for PI Industries.

Jefferies believes that PI Industries is well positioned for growth due to its portfolio of patented products and diversification into the pharma CDMO space.

The brokerage said that the company's chemistry expertise in agro chemicals, portfolio of patented products and diversification into pharma CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) keep it in good stead.

In addition, low global market share indicates adequate headroom for compounding, the broking firm said.

Though the global destocking could impact near-term earnings growth, the strong growth visibility in key products should cushion the downside, Jefferies said in its research note.

The brokerage has projected an 18 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earning per share (EPS) over the financial year 2023-2026 (FY23-26).

In April, the company announced twin acquisitions to enter the pharma API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and CDMO spaces.

In the March quarter, PI Industries reported a 12 percent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 1,565 crore as against Rs 1,395 crore a year ago. Its operating profit was at Rs 344 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 306 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of PI Industries are trading 0.9 percent lower at Rs 3,652. The stock is up 7.2 percent on a year-to-date basis.

PI Industries

X