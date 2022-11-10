This agri-sciences company is aggressively looking at a pharma acquisition

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    business

    By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Sonal Bhutra   | Hormaz Fatakia
    PI Industries had surplus cash worth Rs 2,321 crore on its books as of the quarter that ended in September.

    PI Industries, India's leading agro-chemical distribution company is aggressively looking at acquisitions within the Pharma space. The company had surplus cash worth Rs 2,321 crore on its books as of the quarter that ended in September.
    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairman & MD of the company said that the company is not looking to acquire Granules India as it clarified earlier but is surely scouting for value-accretive, inorganic growth opportunities.
    Singhal also mentioned that the company will be able to close on a couple of acquisition within the next 12 months.
    PI Industries reported 30 percent revenue growth in the September quarter led by the launch of newer products that have contributed to the growth.
    The Vice Chairman & MD also mentioned that the company will now grow in excess of 20 percent, compared to their earlier guidance of 18-20 percent. Volatility in the global markets has led to the conservative guidance. For the current financial year, EBITDA margin is expected to expand 100 basis points.
    The outlook comes at a time when most companies are cutting their earnings estimates due to their exposure to global markets. However, PI Industries is not seeing any specific challenges.
    "What we are seeing is that the volatility in the agriculture scenario is pretty large looking at the climate impact in various parts of the world," Singhal said, adding that he does not see those challenges impacting the company's business at the moment.
    The company also continued to pass through higher input costs to clients both in the domestic as well as the export market.
    PI Industries witnessed a 29 percent growth in exports on a higher base, with a volume growth of 25 percent. The company also saw a 36 percent growth in the domestic market, with a volume growth of 31 percent.
    Order book at the end of the quarter stood at $1.8 billion, which, according to Singhal, will be executed in the next 3-4 years.
    Other Takeaways From The Earnings Call:
    • Capex guidance at 700 crore from 600-650 crore earlier
    • 17 product pipeline under development, capacities available for incremental opportunities
    • Six new products to be commercialised in the second half, one non-agchem molecule
    • Confident of growing at a minimum of 20 percent compounded annual growth rate.
