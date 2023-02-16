English
PI Industries extends gains after management guides for double-digit growth in domestic business

By Sonal Bhutra  Feb 16, 2023 11:02:09 AM IST (Published)

PI Industries has levers in place to sustain the near-term growth momentum, according to Motilal Oswal.

Shares of PI Industries Ltd. gained for the second day in a row, gaining as much as 7 percent in intraday trading on Thursday after the company's management guided for its domestic business to grow in double digits.

In a post-earnings call with analysts, the management said that the double-digit growth in domestic markets will be led by new launches. For the December quarter, PI Industries' domestic business had underperformed due to adverse weather conditions.

The management also said that it continues to maintain its 20 percent revenue growth guidance for the next financial year, along with sustainable margin of 23-24 percent.

Export markets led the growth for PI Industries during the December quarter and the management said that they expect no slowdown in that segment. The current order book for the export market stands at $1.8 billion.

The company expects to spend Rs 800 crore to Rs 850 crore as capital expenditure for the next financial year.

While maintaining its Buy rating on PI Industries, brokerage Motilal Oswal in a report stated that it expects a 38 percent upside to the stock price with a price target of Rs 4,300 per share as favorable product mix and operating leverage continue to drive earnings.

Between the current and financial year 2025, Motilal Oswal expects PI Industries' revenue, EBITDA and net profit to grow 19 percent, 18 percent and 17 percent respectively.

PI Industries has levers in place to sustain the near-term growth momentum, led by sustained growth in the CSM business, a strong order book, the rising pace of commercialisation of new molecules, and a sales ramp-up in existing molecules, the report mentioned.

Nirmal Bang also maintained its Buy rating on PI Industries with price target of Rs 4,164, projecting an upside of 33.4 percent over the current market price on the back healthy CSM order book and the management maintaining the revenue guidance.

Shares of PI Industries are trading 6.5 percent higher at Rs 3,328.45.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
PI Industries

