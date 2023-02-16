PI Industries extends gains after management guides for double-digit growth in domestic business

PI Industries has levers in place to sustain the near-term growth momentum, according to Motilal Oswal.
The management also said that it continues to maintain its 20 percent revenue growth guidance for the next financial year, along with sustainable margin of 23-24 percent.
The company expects to spend Rs 800 crore to Rs 850 crore as capital expenditure for the next financial year.
While maintaining its Buy rating on PI Industries, brokerage Motilal Oswal in a report stated that it expects a 38 percent upside to the stock price with a price target of Rs 4,300 per share as favorable product mix and operating leverage continue to drive earnings.
Between the current and financial year 2025, Motilal Oswal expects PI Industries' revenue, EBITDA and net profit to grow 19 percent, 18 percent and 17 percent respectively.
PI Industries has levers in place to sustain the near-term growth momentum, led by sustained growth in the CSM business, a strong order book, the rising pace of commercialisation of new molecules, and a sales ramp-up in existing molecules, the report mentioned.
Nirmal Bang also maintained its Buy rating on PI Industries with price target of Rs 4,164, projecting an upside of 33.4 percent over the current market price on the back healthy CSM order book and the management maintaining the revenue guidance.