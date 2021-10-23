PhonePe withdraws suit against Postpe; to file fresh case

PhonePe has withdrawn a petition it had filed against Postpe for alleged violation of Phonepe’s trademark, adding it will file a fresh suit. Postpe is BharatPe’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform.

In a statement, PhonePe said it had approached the Bombay High Court for an injunction to restrain Resilient Innovations, the operator of BharatPe, from misusing PhonePe’s registered trademarks.

The statement added that the court, during the hearing, said the PostPe mark adopted by Resilient Innovations is so phonetically, structurally and visually similar to the PhonePe mark that the court thought PostPe/postpe is a natural evolution of the word PhonePe and emanated from PhonePe.

“However, to address certain observations made by the Court in the pleadings filed by PhonePe, the suit was withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh suit challenging the adoption of mark PostPe/postpe by Resilient Innovations,” PhonePe said.

The Court granted PhonePe permission to file a fresh suit.

BharatPe said it did not want to comment on any part of Friday's proceedings in the Bombay High Court that have not been recorded in the order passed.

"In order to maintain the dignity of the legal process, we would await receipt of the order passed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court yesterday...The bottom line remains that PhonePe has withdrawn the suit it filed against our use of postpe. Needless to say, we will continue to strongly defend any legal action that PhonePe threatens to institute against us," the BharatPe spokesperson said.