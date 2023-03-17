PhonePe valuation hits $12 billion with Walmart money, more than double in 2 years

PhonePe said on Friday it has secured an additional $200 million in primary capital from Walmart, its parent company at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. This is a significant jump in the company’s last valuation which was at $5.5 billion in late 2020.

PhonePe said on Friday it has secured an additional $200 million in primary capital from Walmart, its parent company at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. This is a significant jump in the company’s last valuation which was at $5.5 billion in late 2020.

With this funding round, the company has now raised $650 million from various global investors. PhonePe also said that it expects further investments, which will be announced in due course.

In February, PhonePe raised $100 million from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds in a funding round and $350 million in January from General Atlantic.

Date Money Raised March 2023 $200 Million February 2023 $100 Million January 2023 $350 Million August 2021 $350 Million March 2015 $43,500 August 2014 $53,500

The third tranche of investments comes as a part of PhonePe's target of raising up to $1 billion after shifting its headquarters to India from Singapore.

The relocation, according to some reports, was to ensure easier entry into the country's highly-regulated financial services industry, especially lending.

"PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like Insurance, Wealth Management, Lending, Stockbroking, ONDC-based Shopping and Account Aggregators. The fundraise will also help PhonePe turbo-charge the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and Credit on UPI," it added.

Walmart, which remains a majority investor, has demonstrated its support for PhonePe's long-term growth by contributing to this latest funding round, the company said in a statement. ‘’We are excited about the next phase of our growth as we build new offerings for Indian consumers and merchants, along with enabling financial inclusion across the nation,’’ Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe said.

Credit Suisse also estimates that India’s payments market could be worth $1 trillion in the next two to three years.

According to a report on the funding and acquisition of fintech companies in India, PhonePe made $227 million in revenue in FY 21-22, which was a drastic growth from the previous year’s $97 million revenue.

Judith McKenna, President and CEO for Walmart International added, “We are excited about PhonePe’s future and have confidence in how it continues to expand its offerings and provide access to financial services for Indians at scale. India is one of the world’s most digital, dynamic and fastest growing economies, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support PhonePe.”

Founded in 2015, PhonePe has around 450 million registered users. The company has digitised over 35 million offline merchants in Tier 2, 3, 4, and beyond, covering 99 percent of the country's pin codes.