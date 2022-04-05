PhonePe to more than double employee count to 5,400 by December

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Tuesday said it plans to more than double its total employee strength to 5,400, from the existing 2,600, across the country by the end of December 2022.

"There are about 2,800 open job positions that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and the rest of the country," Phonepe said, adding that hiring will be across levels and functions for engineering, product, analytics, business development and sales teams.

The company also claims that it has lower attrition rates as it offers remuneration package higher than the market standard, and gives wealth creation opportunity to all employees through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

"We are building a long-term sustainable organization, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all. We are proud that PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry," Phonepe's HR head Manmeet Sandhu said.

Last month, Phonepe had announced it had acquired GigIndia , a network for freelance micro-entrepreneurs.

As part of the acquisition, GigIndia, which has 1.5 million entrepreneurs and over 100 enterprises as customers, would integrate with PhonePe, the company said in a statement.

It did not divulge the size of the buyout. PhonePe would leverage GigIndia's network of freelance micro-entrepreneurs to help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers and scale up their distribution channels.

The acquisition would also strengthen PhonePe's offerings and value proposition to its corporate and enterprise partners. According to some estimates, India's freelance community space is projected to grow to $20-30 billion by 2025, the release said.