PhonePe secures another $100 million investment from General Atlantic

Digital payments service provider PhonePe on Monday announced that leading global growth equity firm General Atlantic has invested an additional $100 million in the company, as part of its ongoing fundraise.
This $100 million fundraise brings the total investment from General Atlantic as well as its co-investors to $550 million in PhonePe.
"The investment reaffirms General Atlantic's conviction in PhonePe's business and growth potential," PhonePe said in a statement.
With this latest infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the present round.
Last month, PhonePe had confirmed that General Atlantic and its co-investors had invested $100 million additional tranche of investment in the company.
The homegrown digital payments decacorn raised $350 million from General Atlantic in January 2023 and $100 million from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds in February. The fintech platform also secured $200 million in primary capital from Walmart at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion in March.
