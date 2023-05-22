PhonePe secures another $100 million investment from General Atlantic

This $100 million fundraise brings the total investment from General Atlantic as well as its co-investors to $550 million in PhonePe.

Digital payments service provider PhonePe on Monday announced that leading global growth equity firm General Atlantic has invested an additional $100 million in the company, as part of its ongoing fundraise.

"The investment reaffirms General Atlantic's conviction in PhonePe's business and growth potential," PhonePe said in a statement.