PhonePe receives insurance broking license

PhonePe on Monday announced that it has been issued an Insurance Broking license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Last year PhonePe entered the insurtech sector with a limited insurance ‘corporate agent’ license, which restricted the company to partner with only three insurance companies per category. Now, with this new ‘Direct Broking’ license, PhonePe can distribute insurance products from all insurance companies in India, the company said in a statement.

The new broking license also allows PhonePe to start offering personalized product recommendations to its 300+ million users and offering a much more diverse portfolio of insurance products for Indian consumers, the company said.

Speaking on the development, Gunjan Ghai, Vice President & Head of Insurance at PhonePe said, “This license is a big milestone in our insurance journey. PhonePe is India’s fastest growing insurtech and this move to broking will give us further momentum and accelerate our growth in this space. We are building a robust, full-service platform for our deeply engaged customer base through innovative products in partnership with high-quality insurers. This move will lead us closer to our goal of becoming a one-stop destination for all the insurance needs of our customers.”