PhonePe gets additional $100 million from General Atlantic as part of its ongoing $2 billion fundraise

The new funding comes as part of PhonePe's ongoing capital raise of up to $2 billion, following its shift to India last year. The company’s co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that the company is in the middle of a fundraiser which will mostly close at the end of this month.

Digital payments service provider PhonePe has confirmed a $100 million additional tranche of investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and its co-investors as part of its ongoing fundraise. The company has raised $750 million in fresh funds this year.

The homegrown digital payments decacorn raised $350 million from General Atlantic in January 2023 and $100 million from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds in February. The fintech platform also secured $200 million in primary capital from Walmart at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion in March.

The new funding comes as part of PhonePe's ongoing capital raise of up to $2 billion, following its shift to India last year. The company’s co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that the company is in the middle of a fundraiser which will mostly close at the end of this month.

"Raising $2 billion will fund all our new ambitions," Nigam said, adding that he would want to give these new businesses a couple of years to get incubated so that the company realises how big they could get and how much more money needs to be deployed.

Last week, PhonePe launched its hyperlocal commerce app – Pin Code – on ONDC. Bengaluru will be the first city to go live with grocery and food; other cities and categories will be added soon. Nigam said, “We are launching the app in Bengaluru in 150 pin codes.” He added, “After the top three metros, the goal is to launch it in 10-15 cities by year-end.”

To grow its hyperlocal commerce app, the company has a huge investment plan, the CEO added. “UPI-level investments (In Pin Code) can be expected by PhonePe – as the market opportunity is large.”

The company is planning for an IPO in 2024-2025. Nigam further mentioned that the money in the bank will help the company ride out this tough phase, which, according to him, is not a good time for tech businesses to go public.

Also Read:PhonePe calls off deal with ZestMoney due to concerns of due diligence

PhonePe's separation from the Flipkart Group, was completed in December last year. Several Flipkart shareholders, led by Walmart, acquired shares in the recent separation. This move will allow both companies to chart their own growth paths, build their businesses independently, and help unlock and maximise enterprise value for shareholders of the two companies, stated PhonePe.

Nigam further said that the company is well positioned in terms of its core payments business with triple digit operating and revenue growth. "We are very close to breaking even on the core business," he said. Nigam is now confident that PhonePe will definitely go public in India.